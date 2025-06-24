Demolition and homes plan for small Harborough district village approved

A demolition and homes plan on a farm in a small Harborough district village has been approved by councillors.

Applicant Mr A Fox put forward the plan for Deacons Farm, Saddington Road, in Smeeton Westerby.

Under the scheme, existing farm buildings will be demolished and replaced with five homes with associated garaging, gardens, parking and access. The new homes will be designed in the style of traditional farm buildings, according to the planning application.

The site will use the existing access onto Saddington Road, it adds. The application, submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), describes the homes as one three-bed, two four-bed and two five-bed properties, each with a car port.

The application states that Deacons Farm comprises of 115 acres of land used mainly for livestock farming.

Mr Fox said in his application that due to a change in family circumstances, the buildings, which have been used solely for agricultural purposes, will not be required going forward, and therefore “a viable alternative use is sought”. The buildings to be demolished are described in the document as being “mainly within one large cluster having been expanded over time, with one long separate building more recently constructed”.

A prior approval application – submitted before a full planning application – for nine homes on the site was approved in December 2024.

The development has been approved subject to a number of conditions, including the development starting within three years of approval, but not starting until a land contamination assessment had been carried out.