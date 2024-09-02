Dementia support will continue to blossom after successful launch of Forget-Me-Not event in Lutterworth

Dignitaries came along to support the launch of the dementia awareness and support event.

The first Forget Me Not Coffee Meet-up in Lutterworth has been hailed a success.

The dement ia awareness and support event was run by Rugby-based charity Home Instead, and took place on Thursday (August 29) at The Wycliffe Rooms.

The event offers a supportive and welcoming environment for individuals seeking advice and information related to the condition which affects one in three people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lutterworth Mayor Rob Coleman and Rugby mayor Simon Ward joined the inaugural event.

Both commended the efforts of organisers and committed to sharing information about the service with their respective communities.

Shona Hughes, marketing and recruitment manager for Home Instead, said: “Our goal was to bring together members of the community to foster connection, share resources, and provide support to those affected by dementia.

“The positive feedback from attendees reassures us that we are on the right path. We are optimistic that future events will attract even more community members, further strengthening the support network for those impacted by dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look forward to future gatherings, we remain dedicated to expanding our support for individuals and families navigating the challenges of dementia. We are excited to continue building a strong, informed, and compassionate community.”

The Dementia Awareness and Support Coffee Meet-Up will be held on the last Thursday of each month at The Wycliff Rooms. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free of charge. All are welcome to attend, and no prior registration is required.

For more information, contact Shona Hughes at (01455) 247100 or [email protected].