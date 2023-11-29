News you can trust since 1854
Dementia-friendly carol service to be held in Market Harborough

It is being organised by charity Dementia Harborough and everyone is welcome to attend.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
It will take place between 2pm and 3.30pm

A carol service is being held for those with dementia and their families.

Local charity Dementia Harborough has organised the event on Thursday December 21 at St Hugh’s Church on Granville Street.

The service will start at 2pm with carol singing, followed by mince pies and hot drinks.

It is being held with the support of local groups Leicester Musical Memory Box and the Harborough Anglican Team.

