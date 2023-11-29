It is being organised by charity Dementia Harborough and everyone is welcome to attend.

It will take place between 2pm and 3.30pm

A carol service is being held for those with dementia and their families.

Local charity Dementia Harborough has organised the event on Thursday December 21 at St Hugh’s Church on Granville Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The service will start at 2pm with carol singing, followed by mince pies and hot drinks.