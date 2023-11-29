Dementia-friendly carol service to be held in Market Harborough
It is being organised by charity Dementia Harborough and everyone is welcome to attend.
A carol service is being held for those with dementia and their families.
Local charity Dementia Harborough has organised the event on Thursday December 21 at St Hugh’s Church on Granville Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The service will start at 2pm with carol singing, followed by mince pies and hot drinks.
It is being held with the support of local groups Leicester Musical Memory Box and the Harborough Anglican Team.