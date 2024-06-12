Dementia care home in Husbands Bosworth to hold walk raising awareness of condition

Dementia care home in Husbands Bosworth is holding the sponsored walk

A sponsored walk is being held by a local dementia care home to raise awareness of those who have the condition.

Brook House in Husbands Bosworth is holding the walk on July 10 between 10am and 3pm.

A spokeswoman for the home said: “We are holding a sponsored dementia awareness walk in aid of people that suffer with dementia. Anyone is welcome to come along and join in for as little or as long as you want.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...