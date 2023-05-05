'Delighted and surprised' Lutterworth volunteer named as a Coronation Champion

A 'delighted and surprised' volunteer from Lutterworth has been announced as a Coronation Champion by the Royal Voluntary Service.

Adam Jones is among 500 winners selected from almost 5,000 nominations across the UK.

The Coronation Champion Awards celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have made a significant contribution to their local communities.

Adam was nominated for his work at Lutterworth Round Table, volunteering for LOROS Hospice and helping at his in-laws pub the Chequers in Swinford with their charity events.

Adam has been a member of Lutterworth Round Table since 2016, part of a national and international organisation to help men between the ages of 18 and 45 make new friends, engage with their communities and develop their skills while trying new activities. During this time he has helped organise many Lutterworth Dog Festivals, which returns on May 14 this year, the Lutterworth Halloween Fun Run and Age Concern Fish and Chip Suppers, as well as helping to promote and grow the membership of the Round Table.

At the Chequers in Swinford, Adam has taken part in barrel rolls and helped at the annual Gig in The Garden which is coming up again on Saturday June 24 2023.

The nominator remains a secret but Adam says he his suspicions. He added: "Whilst this is a great honour, I do feel that it more reflects the work of my fellow Tablers, the amazing staff at LOROS and at the Chequers in Swinford.

"Without their support and encouragement I wouldn't have had the drive to put in the hours that I have for some amazing charities and good causes".

The panel of judges for the awards was made up of a range of senior third sector leaders and chaired by the Queen Consort, who sifted through the nominations to select the final 500.

Winners receive a Coronation Champions pin badge, a certificate signed by their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla as well as the chance to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.