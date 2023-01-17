Peter Warren (centre) and the team at Davis Optometrists

A popular optometrist in Market Harborough is retiring after more than five decades of service.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Peter Warren, who has hung up his ophthalmoscope after 55 years in the optical industry.

Having served several generations of patients, Peter departed Davis Optometrists, on St May’s Road, during the pandemic.

First qualifying in 1967, Peter joined Donald Clinton-Smith’s practice which became Clinton-Smith and Warren when the optometrist was granted co-ownership.

In 2011 Peter joined forces with Kim Durden and Nick Carson, when the business joined the Davis Optometrists family of practices, which now total five across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire.

Following the diagnosis of his son’s dyslexia in the 90s, Peter developed a keen interest in helping younger patients who experience visual stress when reading. The condition causes sensitivity to visual patterns making it difficult to view or read. The other members of the Davis team followed suit, becoming experts in Colorimetry – creating tinted lenses to help treat the condition.

Peter also represented his profession on local and national organisations, including acting as Chairman of the Association for Independent Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians between 2013 and 2017.

Peter said: “This has been a difficult decision to make after a career extending over 55 rewarding years. I have loved looking after people’s eyes and vision and always thought it a privilege.

“It has been so delightful to have seen several generations of the same families over time, and of course continuity of eye care is so beneficial.

“If you have been one of my regular patients, please accept this as a personal thank you. I like to think that many of you became friends as well as patients.

“I have enjoyed the last decade that I have worked with Davis Optometrists as much as I did for the rest of my career. Having seen the way that the Market Harborough practice has continued to progress, I have every confidence that Kim and the team will continue to provide only the best service.”

Kim Durden, fellow optometrist and a director of Davis Optometrists, paid tribute to Peter and his dedication to the field.

She said: “I feel very proud and honoured that we can continue Peter’s legacy of providing an extremely high level of care that he has been known for over the past 50 years.

“Working with Peter for the last few years has been an absolute pleasure, he’s not just an Optometrist to his patients, he’s also become a friend to many of them; that’s just the type of person he is.

“Through his guidance, we’ve built up a fantastic team that, I can assure our patients, will uphold the fantastic reputation that he has created.

“On behalf of my colleagues and our patients, we would like to wish Peter the best of luck for a long, happy, active and well-deserved retirement.”

