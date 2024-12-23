Dedicated Harborough anti-bullying charity recognised with volunteer award
A Harborough-based charity has received an award recognising its work.
HAB Anti-bullying provides free counselling services for those going through mental health, bullying, bereavement or domestic abuse issues.
The charity was awarded Volunteer-Led Organisation of the Year for Leicestershire, by Kevin Allen-Khimani, chief executive for Volunteer Action Leicestershire.
A spokesperson said: “We were blessed to receive this today!
“Huge thank you to everyone who supports our charity - we cannot thank you all enough! So proud of our team at HAB-Antibullying & Mental Health!”