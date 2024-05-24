Decision on plan for more large properties at huge development in the Harborough district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More large houses are to be built on a 150-home development in the Harborough district.

Developer Davidsons Homes put forward a proposal earlier this year to increase the number of four and five bedroom homes at its Brook Fields development, in Fleckney, and reduce the number of smaller homes.

At a Harborough District Council last week, planning officers advised councillors the application should be approved. They said the proposed changes to the development, on land off Arnesby Road, would reflect changes in housing need.

In their report on the application, planning officers said no comments on the scheme had been received from the public during the consultation period, and that the amendments to the plans did not create any additional concerns in relation to existing residential properties within Fleckney.

The original outline planning application was approved in 2018 for up to 150 homes on the site, with more detailed plans for the land off Arnesby Road approved in 2021.

Richard Henderson, planning manager at Davidsons Homes, told the meeting the new application had been put forward to meet current demand. He said the site was “progressing well”, with 30 houses occupied to date.

Last year, the layout included 22 two-bedroom, 54 three-bedroom, 23 four-bedroom and 11 five-bedroom homes. Under the new plan, there are four fewer two-bed properties and five fewer three-bedroom properties.

There are five more four-bedroom homes, and four more five-bed homes. In total, there will now be 18 two-bedroom, 49 three-bedroom, 28 four-bedroom and 15 five-bedroom homes on the development.

Of the 150 houses, 40 are set to be ‘affordable’, split into 23 affordable rented and 17 shared ownership. This part of the development remains the same as the 2023 plan, with nine two-bedroom bungalows, six one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom semi/terraced, five two-bedroom mid terrace, six three-bedroom semi/terraced, two three-bedroom semi terraced, three four-bedroom semi detached.