Death of Mail village correspondent

Phyllis took over the job in 1978 from her daughter, Ruth, who went on to be a professional journalist and worked for the Mail.
Ruth said: “Phyllis loved talking to people so the job of Welford village correspondent was perfect for her. She was also exceptionally good at shorthand so if something was in her notebook you knew it was accurate".
Phyllis lived in Welford for more than 50 years and taught business subjects at Lutterworth College. She served on the parish council, the village hall committee and the group that ran the pocket park. She also taught dancing and established a monthly cinema in the village.
A service in Phyllis’s memory will be held at St Mary the Virgin Church, Welford, at 2.30pm on Saturday 16 March 2024, followed by refreshments in the village hall. Donations in Phyllis's memory can be made to Cancer Research UK at www.justgiving.com/page/remembering-phyllis