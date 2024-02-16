Death of Mail village correspondent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phyllis took over the job in 1978 from her daughter, Ruth, who went on to be a professional journalist and worked for the Mail.

Ruth said: “Phyllis loved talking to people so the job of Welford village correspondent was perfect for her. She was also exceptionally good at shorthand so if something was in her notebook you knew it was accurate".

Phyllis lived in Welford for more than 50 years and taught business subjects at Lutterworth College. She served on the parish council, the village hall committee and the group that ran the pocket park. She also taught dancing and established a monthly cinema in the village.

Phyllis Hayhurst