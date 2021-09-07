David chalks up a remarkable 40 years as organist and choirmaster at Harborough church

David and his wife Barbara celebrate with church goers at St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough.

David Johnson is being saluted after chalking up a remarkable 40 years as the organist and choirmaster at St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough.

Many of the historic town centre church’s current choir as well as former members joined in to celebrate and reflect on inspirational David’s “wonderful milestone”.

David has served six vicars, several curates and worked alongside countless choir members and parishioners – playing millions of notes and chords across four decades.

Now he will be finally retiring in the New Year after starting out at the High Street church way back in 1981.

And on Sunday January 16, Leicester Cathedral Choir will unite with St Dionysius Choir for an extra-special Evensong on 6pm that evening.

Choir member Gordon Birch shared some memories of his years spent with David as he offered thanks on behalf of the choir yesterday (Sunday).

And David responded with some grateful words of his own as he emphasised just how much he has enjoyed serving St Dionysius over the many years.

A picture montage was shown and letters from the Bishop of Leicester and cards from the church and choir as well as gifts were given to thrilled David and his proud wife Barbara.