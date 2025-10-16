The date has been announced for this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Market Harborough. Pic: Andrew Carpenter.

The date has been announced for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Market Harborough town centre.

The switch-on event is scheduled for Saturday November 22 between 5pm and 8pm in The Square, with the big switch-on taking place at 6.30pm.

Despite poor weather last year’s event was still well attended, with Harborough District Council choosing to continue with a Saturday evening slot for the event.

The tree for the event is being supplied by Market Harborough Building Society, and once the lights are switched on they will remain lit for visitors to the town to enjoy at all times of the day.

Clive Mason, director for resources and Section 151 officer for Harborough District Council, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on is always a brilliant start to the festive season.

“Once again, a fun-filled evening has been planned with opportunities to support our local businesses too.

“I hope you will join us to light up Market Harborough for the festive season.”

More details about the Christmas light switch-on event will be shared by the council in the coming weeks.

Other events planned during the festive season in Market Harborough include late-night shopping on Friday November 28, artisan fairs on Saturday November 29 and Saturday December 13 and farmers’ markets on Thursday December 4 and 18.

A Christmas fayre is scheduled for Friday December 5, while a Christmas tree festival is due to take place between November 28 and December 2 at St Dionysius Church.

The tree festival includes competitions, live music, plus an author workshop and book signing with children’s author Tamsin Winter, whose works include Being Miss Nobody and Jemima Small Versus The Universe.

