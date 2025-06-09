Dark tale from Harborough author explores the impact of pollution through colourful woodland characters

Elaine Ramsey is set to release her new book at the end of this month.

A hairstylist-turned-author from Market Harborough is set to release her new woodland tale, which explores themes of pollution and its threat to wildlife.

Elaine Ramsay’s second novel, The Secret of Whylder Wood, is inspired by elements of Leicestershire countryside and Rutland Water.

The book follows a group of animal characters, led by hedgehog Cory, who discovers a poisoned stream and bodies of affected animals. Feeling compelled to act, Cory rallies a reluctant group of meek, and traumatised creatures to defend the once-peaceful haven they call home.

Elaine Ramsay, originally from Ruislip, worked as a London hair stylist before earning teaching qualifications and a BA from the Open University. After a Civil Service career, she retired to Leicestershire where she pursued her passion for writing. She’s also a member of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust which has improved her knowledge on the subject.

Elaine explains her interest in conservation and environmental issues and the inspiration behind her dark tale.

“I originally wrote the story of the book when walking my dogs in Park Woods Ruislip and added to it later when dog walking in the fields and woods of Leicestershire. I was inspired by other like minded writers such as Richard Adams, William Horwood, Kenneth Graham and George Orwell who have used anthropomorphic animals and birds successfully to convey both the beauty and vulnerability of the flora and fauna in UK’s woodland habitats.

“I was particularly interested in learning of the duty that local authorities have to oversee and monitor the process of medical waste collections, especially medical waste transport and landfill.”

Visit www.elaineramsayauthor.co.uk for more information.