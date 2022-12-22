Dance group moves into historic ambulance station in Harborough
Core Dance opened new studio
By The Newsroom
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:26am
A dance group is putting its best foot forward after moving into a new home.
Core Dance has opened its new studio at the old St John’s Ambulance Station in Harborough.
Advertisement
Founder Jessica Vaughan said: “I have to pinch myself this is our new studios. It’s special as this is where I had my first dance lesson 29 years ago.
“We had outgrown our old studios and sweat and tears has gone into turning this around and now we can properly enjoy it.”