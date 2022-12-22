News you can trust since 1854
Dance group moves into historic ambulance station in Harborough

Core Dance opened new studio

By The Newsroom
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:26am
Strike a pose.

A dance group is putting its best foot forward after moving into a new home.

Core Dance has opened its new studio at the old St John’s Ambulance Station in Harborough.

Founder Jessica Vaughan said: “I have to pinch myself this is our new studios. It’s special as this is where I had my first dance lesson 29 years ago.

Warming up session.
“We had outgrown our old studios and sweat and tears has gone into turning this around and now we can properly enjoy it.”