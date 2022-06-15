Dad will climb Snowdon in his Speedos to help Ukrainian refugees in the Harborough district

Jim Bluck has already got on his bike as he pedalled his way through a gruelling 100-mile tour of Cambridgeshire as he sets out to raise £2,000 to support four Ukrainian families in Hallaton.

An intrepid dad is tackling an all-action two-week tough trio of challenges to get behind Ukrainian refugees being looked after in a village near Market Harborough.

He’s now got a mountain to climb as he gears up to scale 3,560ft Snowdon in North Wales next Friday (June 24) – wearing a pair of Ukrainian-themed Speedos.

And Jim will then top off his breath-taking series of lung-busters just 48 hours later by competing in the daunting Dambuster Triathlon on Rutland Water on Sunday June 26.

“It might seem just a bit crazy taking on so much in just two weeks – but I’ll get through it.

“And as I always say, it’s easy to be kind,” said the dad-of-two.

“I turn 50 in September so I’ve vowed to do 50 new things.

“These poor people being put up by villagers in Hallaton have come here from Ukraine with very little.

“It’s been terrible for them since the war broke out,” said Jim, a director of Quest Employment, a recruitment agency.

“We’ve lived in Hallaton for 20 years.

“We’ve got a fantastic village and a brilliant community spirit.

“So many people are rallying round to help our new Ukrainian friends.

“The village has already generated £3,700 at an auction held in the church here to support Ukrainian families.

“We all love Hallaton but it is a little village out in the Harborough countryside,” he added.

“So I decided to try to raise £2,000 to help with the Ukrainians’ transport and make them more independent.

“Generous people have already pledged just over £1,700 on my JustGiving page.

“So we’ve got off to a great start – and I’d like to thank every person who is supporting me and our new Ukrainian residents at the same time,” said Jim.