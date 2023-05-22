Cyclists take on 100-mile ride to raise money for war memorial near Harborough

The cyclists celebrate reaching their 100mile goal

A team of cyclists have taken on a 100-mile ride in a bid to raise money to refurbish a local war memorial.

Five cyclists dubbed the East Farndon Racers took on the mammoth challenge, riding from the Centotaph in London to the East Farndon War Memorial.

It took Scott Harrison, Tom Oakden, Paul Hodgetts, John Parker and David Hancock some ten hours to complete the ride, which has raised about £3,000 to refurbish the memorial.

Cyclists finish the ride

The money raised completed the £10,000 needed for the refurbishment work, with other fundraisers held in the village over the past few months.

A spokesman for the cyclists said: “As most will know, the challenge was organised to raise much needed funds to repair, refurbish and improve our East Farndon War Memorial.

“The team left London at 7am and arrived in East Farndon just before 5pm, a massive 10 hours in the saddle, navigating a pretty countryside 100 mile route, with a 4,592 foot elevation gain. What an achievement!

“We knew we had done well before we set off and people have been incredibly generous. That was the main motivation and made the ride incredibly worthwhile. “

Starting the ride at the Cenotaph

They arrived back in Farndon to residents cheering them on next to the memorial, with refreshments laid on at the Village Hall.

The spokesman added: “Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us with a donation, it is very much appreciated.”