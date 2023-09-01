Cyclist will be riding 110 miles on double height push bike to raise money for Parkinson’s

Martin Palmer gets ready for the unique bike ride challenge this weekend. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

It will be hard to miss Martin Palmer when he takes on a unique cycling challenge this weekend.

He will be riding 110 miles from Slawston to Mablethorpe this Saturday (September 2) from midnight, raising money for Parkinson's UK.

But this bike ride won’t be on any normal road bike but on a double height push bike, with chopper handle bars from the 1970s, making it a much harder challenge.

Martin, from Desborough, will be joined by a team from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire and will be riding to help raise money for Parkinson’s UK which is a charity close to Martin's heart.

His grandad had Parkinsons for 40 years and his brother for 10 years, plus friends of the family also have the disease

Martin said: "It is not going to easy as the bike sits at 8.5ft in total.

"I would like to say a big thank you to my partner Lydia Buxton, a personal trainer of Freedom Fitness and Wellbeing."