Criticism aimed at Beachfest summer show in Harborough

The high-profile Beachfest summer show went ahead at the 90-acre Showground site off Leicester Road on the northern edge of the town from Saturday to Monday.

A three-day family festival held in Market Harborough across the bank holiday weekend is facing a firestorm of criticism.

But people who took their children along to the event are protesting that key attractions such as the fair, donkey rides, live dinosaurs and Punch & Judy were either delayed – or didn’t appear at all.

The Fleckney Group, which staged the Beachfest ‘spectacular’, posted on its Facebook page on Saturday: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the entertainment/attractions have altered for Harborough’s BeachFest event.

“We have worked hard to replace where we can or offer some alternative but rest assured there’s still lots of fun to be had.”

But the Fleckney-based events company was quickly flooded with scores of critical posts from angry mums and dads slamming the lack of entertainment and buzz.

They also hit out at the food on offer at the mock seaside festival – claiming there were only burgers to give their children.

“There is no fair or donkey rides at all just a few bouncy castles that you have to pay for and a few stalls an absolute joke,” said one customer.

“How do I get a refund? This is a joke,” said another.

The donkeys turned up late on Saturday after apparently getting “stuck on the motorway”.

“The donkeys have just arrived in their defence but still a rip-off in general.

“There’s like three donkeys.

“Queues will be horrific.

“Few donkeys that you have to further pay more money for doesn’t make up for this shambles,” posted an outraged local dad.

“Not good enough I’m afraid, we have already left as there was only burgers to eat, our children were hungry,” snapped one mum.

“£4 per child for rides 5 mins on the inflatables for £4 per child, £4 for 5 mins per child on the trampolines, five minutes on a tiny bumper car track £4 per child for 5 mins.

“Donkey rides £3.50 per child lasts about three minutes.

“Food is expensive honestly don’t waste your money,” declared one man.

“Poor today.

“£32 no donkeys, dinos or Punch & Judy.

“Spent another £30 on rides/activities.

“Disappointed,” said another dad.

And an irate woman rapped: “You'll be lucky if anybody is still there at 8pm as there is nothing to keep people there.

“Most people won't be able to afford to stay for more than a few hours, especially if they have kids.”

Michael Preston, the managing director of the Fleckney Group, has admitted to the Harborough Mail that they “had a few issues” with their Beachfest event.