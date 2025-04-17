Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cricket world record could be broken right here in the Harborough district over the Easter weekend.

Langtons Cricket Club in East Langton will be aiming to break the record for 'most cricket deliveries faced in one minute' on Good Friday (April 18), at 5pm.

The record was previously broken by 'Freddie' Flintoff for Sport Relief. But the record now stands at 20 so the aim is to reach 21.

The club will be attempting the record with some senior and junior players from the club, and four of the 2006 T20 winning squad from Leicestershire: Jeremy Snape, Claude Henderson, Ryan Cummins and Matt Boyce.

A spokesperson for the club said: "The idea is to break the record, but also to promote the new focus on youth cricket at the Langtons (where cricket has been played for over 100 years), with over 50 new junior players signing up this year alone to take part in All Stars, Dynamo's, Girls, U11's and all other age groups up to U19.

"When we secure the record we will be able to say hand on heart that you can get more cricket per minute at the Langtons than anywhere else in the world!"

We will let you know how they get on...