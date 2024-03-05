Organisers Sue Benson, Great Bowden Recital Trust, Claire Webb, The Paint Pottle, and Penny Nicholson of Harborough Culture Cafe.PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Arts and culture organisations and enthusiasts came together to celebrate the launch of new social enterprise.

Creative Harborough is a network that aims to bring together arts organisations and to promote and make creative activities and events more accessible to the wider community.

The launch event, held at the weekend in the town’s cultural quarter, brought together over 20 creative organisations from across the town and over 500 visitors.

Highlights included performances from Robert Smyth Academy band Soul Patrol and the Braybrooke Morris Dancers who captivated crowds with their dancing under the Old Grammar School.

Spectators shared what they thought the town could offer creative-minded residents.

Event co-organiser and owner of ceramic arts studio The Paint Pottle, Claire Webb, said: "We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to our launch event. It's evident there's a deep hunger for connection and creativity within our community. We're excited to embark on this journey, working together to realise our shared vision of a more vibrant and inclusive arts and culture scene in Market Harborough and surrounding villages."

Students from Harborough’s acting and film industry academy, Screen School, interviewed attendees, footage from which will be shared in the next month via Creative Harborough’s online channels.

The feedback along with questionnaires and comment cards will be used to inspire the group’s plans to deliver activity that reaches more people.

Event co-organiser, Sue Benson of Great Bowden Recital Trust, added: “It was fantastic to have such a wide range of arts organisations involved in the event and sharing their details on the Creative Harborough website.

“We know that there are many more organisations in Market Harborough offering opportunities for people or all ages to enjoy the arts and would encourage them to get in touch via the website to join the Creative Harborough network. Our ambition is for the website to become a one-stop-shop for anyone wanting to find out about all the amazing arts groups that we are lucky to have in our local area.”