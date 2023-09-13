The event will raise money for Spectrum

Great Bowden Village Hall is hosting a table top and craft sale to raise money for charity.

The sale will take place from 10am to 3pm on Saturday September 23 with crafts, toys, books, bags and games just some of the items for sale. Refreshments will also be available.

Money raised at the event will go to local charity Spectrum, which provides support to parents and carers with children who have autism.

The charity hopes the funds raised will enable it to hire venues for family events and social events for carers.

A spokeswoman said: “Spectrum is a volunteer led charitable organisation in Market Harborough and Wigston. We provide support to parents and carers who have children who are on the Autistic Spectrum or who are just starting on their journey to being diagnosed.”

The charity holds support groups in Market Harborough at the Wellbeing Hub and leisure centre, and another in Wigston at Menphys Hub on Bassett Street. There is also a informal tea and chat meeting at Louisa's Place on St Mary's Road every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

The spokeswoman added: “Two of our volunteers are also trained facilitators of the National Autistic Society's Early Bird Plus Course. It is a ten week face-to-face course and is free to parents who have children on the Autistic Spectrum between the ages of 4 and 9 years. Currently two courses run one in Market Harborough and one in Wigston.”