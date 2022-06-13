Courageous student and cancer survivor from Harborough village will be tackling epic 600-mile cycle challenge

Holly Hudson is getting on her bike to support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

A courageous student and cancer survivor from a Harborough village is tackling an epic 600-mile cycle challenge to back a crucial charity.

Holly Hudson, 21, from Tilton on the Hill, is getting on her bike to support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

She’s acting after the Trust helped her recovery after she was treated for the deadly disease, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Holly is now preparing to take part in the charity’s Largs to Cowes bike ride across eight days.

She will set out on Friday (June 17) from the west coast of Scotland and aims to pedal to the Isle of Wight by the following Friday (June 24).

Holly, a creative advertising student at Lincoln University, first sailed with the Trust at 13 following treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

She has now become a volunteer to support its vital work with young people.

“I struggled to socialise normally after treatment and the Trust brought normality back to my life and allowed me to find the confidence in myself again.

“This year when I first started volunteering for the Trust again it felt incredible.

“It was just almost like being back with the family as such. “Honestly it was brilliant.

“I wouldn’t have the confidence I have today if I hadn’t been on these trips - and I’ll be for ever grateful for that.

“The doctors and nurses in hospital were all really lovely.

“But after treatment finishes, that's it, it is like you are just on the edge of a cliff afterwards.

“The Trust builds a bridge so you don't go over the edge,” said Holly.

“On the trip, they help you get to know other people and build your confidence up, they also helped to build my independence.

“While you are on treatment, it is hard to live normally.

“The Trust has changed my life and helped me truly find who I want to be.

“I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the Trust team.”

Set up by world-famous sailor Ellen McArthur, her Cancer Trust inspires children and young people aged from 8-24 to “believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer”.

Starting in north Ayrshire, Holly is one of 10 riders gearing up to ride 75-80 miles every day to cycle between the Trust's bases in Largs and Cowes.

“I started sailing with the Trust when I was 13 and I’ve been going back every year.

“Then I became a volunteer when I was 19, and I’ve always wanted to do something big for charity.

“I haven’t really been a cyclist, so I thought, you know what, it’s a big challenge and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust means a huge deal to me,” said Holly.

“So it would be lovely to actually give back and help people who need the help like I did.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself and helping more young people to be able to join the Trust on trips.”