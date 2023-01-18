Couple near Harborough organise charity concert in memory of violinist

Stephen was described as a 'wonderful violinist'.

A charity concert organised by a couple near Market Harborough will pay tribute to a late violinist this weekend.

Stephen Hague led the Northampton Symphony Orchestra for seven years up until his lung cancer diagnosis last year.

The musician also played for the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Sydney Opera House before moving into teaching.

The concert, which will be held on Saturday January 21, at Christ Church in Northampton, will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which supported Stephen, in his memory.

Friend and colleague Trevor Dyson, with help from his wife Pam, from Wilbarston, has organised the event.

Trevor said: “Stephen was a wonderful violinist and a valued colleague who had a glittering playing career. He was one of the hardest working teachers that I have ever known and produced many wonderful players.”

The Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) Sinfonietta, a 70-strong orchestra formerly led by Stephen, will be performing popular classics to reflect the different phases of his playing career – opera, orchestral and ballet.

Samantha Jones, Macmillan fundraising manager, said: “The concert is a wonderful way to pay tribute to a talented musician and also support people living with cancer at the same time. Every penny raised helps us to fund vital local cancer services so we can be there for the growing number of people who need us.

“We’re so grateful to Trevor, Pam and their colleagues for their amazing support.”

Trevor explained he also had personal reasons for supporting the cancer charity: “My mother, Frances Alcock, was one of the first Macmillan-funded nursing sisters in Hastings. She was on the steering committee that founded St Michael’s Hospice. She trained as a bereavement councillor and started a bereavement club where relatives could come and receive help or just chat over a coffee.”

The concert takes place this Saturday at Christ Church, in Northampton (NN1 5LL) at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought at the door and cost £7.50 for adults or £5 for concessions.