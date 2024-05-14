Countdown to Harborough district’s popular Blaston Show continues as jam-packed schedule is revealed

The show incorporates the Blaston Hound Show. Image: Peter Alvey

The countdown to blast off for one of Harborough district’s most popular events is continuing.

This year’s Blaston Show is taking place on Sunday June 30 near Slawston.

And this year, making its Blaston Show debut, is the barrel racing event from Grantham-based 4 Strides Equestrian. During the event, horses and their riders attempt to complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels placed in a triangle in the fastest time.

Also in the main arena will be Jez Avery’s thrilling stunt show, including wheelies, stoppies, drifting, doughnuts and much more.

Meanwhile The equestrian schedule has been revamped to appeal to riders of all ages and skill levels, with show-jumping, showing, gymkhana games and fancy dress.

Livestock and equestrian classes should be entered in advance via the website, while the ever popular dog show can be entered on the day.

New for this year, the show is offering a combined classic car run and display and Blaston membership entry for those classic car enthusiasts who also want the benefits of a membership. This includes show entry for a classic car and its occupants, a ‘run’ map pack and display parking, plus family membership.

The main charity beneficiaries for the 2024 show are GEMS Charity and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Tickets can be bought online at www.blastonshow.co.uk or on the gate, which opens at 8am, on the day.