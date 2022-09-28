Councillor hits out at cancellation of Harborough council meeting due to there being 'no business' to discuss

Harborough District Council's Symington Building

A councillor has hit out at the cancellation of a Harborough District Council meeting after bosses said there was ‘no business’ to discuss.

A full council meeting was due to be held in the Symington Building on September 26.

But due to there being ‘no business to consider’ chairman Neil Bannister called off the meeting.

Cllr Martin Sarfas, who represents Lutterworth East, said the was ‘not ideal’ for residents.

He told the Mail: “The council meeting for September 26 was cancelled and we were not informed about this in the memorial meeting for the Queen. We were told later it would be cancelled because the chairman - within the rules - had called it off as there had been no agenda for September 26 meeting.

“I believe it needed to go ahead because counsellors had major concerns for their wards and questions which needed to be answered, such as the closure of Lloyds Bank in Lutterworth in October.

“It means the next council meeting will not be held until December.

“There is no time to put important questions to the leader of the council as he has only allowed four council meetings a year when it was meant to be eight.

“This is not ideal for people of Harborough district.”

But Harborough District Council says questions were not submitted in time for the meeting deadline – which is seven days before the meeting - with three councillors sending questions too late. Their issues will now be raised at the December meeting and councillors have also been told an answer can be provided before this time.

A spokesman said: “As there was no business to consider, the chairman agreed the meeting should be cancelled.

“While we acknowledge there is concern locally about the closure of the bank, the council does not have any control over banking arrangements. As this is not the council’s remit, and because the questions were not submitted within the deadline as per our constitution, it was agreed to cancel with the next meeting being December.

