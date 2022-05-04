Councillor hands over cake she won in a charity raffle to hard-working NHS staff in Harborough

Centre, Barbara Johnson presents the Jubilee Celebration cake she won to from left, Abigail Waller, Dan Spence, Sally Swift and Rachael Draper outside St Luke's hospital. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Cllr Barbara Johnson landed the beautifully-decorated two-tier work of art made by local cake maker Maureen Barwick to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

But after landing top prize at the Smile Train fundraising coffee morning, Harborough district councillor Barbara gave the cake to workers at St Luke’s.

“It seemed to me that it would be nice to spread the celebration a little wider.

The Jubilee Celebration cake. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“And winning this cake gave me the perfect opportunity to say a massive thank-you to all the nursing staff at St Luke’s,” said Barbara, who represents Logan Ward in Market Harborough for the Liberal Democrats.

“Many of the staff have worked on the frontline during the Covid pandemic, caring for all those in our community.