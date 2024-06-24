Council will not change Harborough school parking plans but will keep them 'under review'

Council will not change parking plans but will keep them 'under review'

Harborough District Council say plans to use a car park nearly half a mile away for dropping and picking up at a local school will not be changed to a closer option – but it will be kept ‘under review’.

The authority is set to introduce a free 30-minute pass for parents and carers with children at Market Harborough Church of England Primary School so they can use Doddridge Road car park.

The plans have come under fire with some saying the walk to and from the car park is too far with small children and nearby Angel Street car park would be a better option.

But Harborough District Council says it is unable to use Angel Street as the car park is already busy at school drop off and pick up times.

A spokeswoman told the Mail: “We understand concerns have been raised by some parents and carers about Doddridge Road car park being further away from the school that Angel Street car park.

“The council has carried out occupancy surveys which show that Angel Street car park is already well used at the school drop off and pick up times. To minimise the risk of further congestion issues for parents, carers and other users of the car park, the council hopes that free use of Doddridge Road car park for 30 minutes at either end of the school day will provide parents and carers who are struggling to park on streets near the school with a workable alternative option.

“We discussed the proposal with the school, who support the scheme, and we will keep the arrangements under review. We are also working with Leicestershire County Council’s Choose How You Move team to look at ways to encourage more children and their families to walk or cycle to school where this is an option for them.”

The permit will be introduced in August, ahead of the next school year.

The move comes after Leicestershire County Council imposed parking restrictions outside Market Harborough Church of England Primary School and St Joseph’s following claims bad parking put children at risk.