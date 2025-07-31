Council boss dismisses criticism over 'concerning events' at Light and Life Festival in Harborough

The Light and Life Festival (photo: Clive Mason).

Opposition councillors have claimed a series of “deeply concerning events” took place during a festival in Market Harborough and have accused council bosses of overlooking its “broader responsibility” surrounding the event.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservatives say an independent review into Harborough District Council (HDC) is needed, but its leader has hit back.

The Tories raised the concerns following the Light and Life Festival which took place at Market Harborough Showground

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

between Saturday, July 19 and Friday, July 25. Conservative councillors on HDC claimed the religious event for the Gypsy and Traveller community “caused significant local distress” and said two incidents – one involving a man suffering a stab wound and another which saw two men reportedly suffer serious injuries – were linked to the festival.

However, neither incident has been definitively linked to the festival and police investigations into both are ongoing. HDC Conservatives say “serious questions must now be asked” and answered about the council’s preparations for the festival and how it was managed across its running.

In a statement, the Conservative Group said: “Harborough District Council has consistently maintained that its role was limited, citing the absence of licensable activities. However, what the council’s ruling administration appears to have overlooked is its broader responsibility to provide community leadership and act in the best interests of residents and local businesses.”

The Tories said that meetings before the festival took place between council officers and HDC leader, Councillor Phil Knowles, but said that “no elected councillors were permitted to attend”. The group also claims that a “scheduled meeting of the full council” was cancelled earlier this month, “further limiting” their chance to raise concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group added: “A full and independent review into every aspect of this event is now essential."

Cllr Knowles said he and all councillors were “disappointed” to hear about the incidents and that HDC took its role of community leadership “extremely seriously”. He stressed the council also knew when the “appropriate agencies” – such as police, highways authority and Leicestershire County Council’s multi-agency traveller unit – needed to “take the lead and manage their areas of responsibility” surrounding the event.

He said: “The council has convened and facilitated the operational multi-agency meetings ahead of the festival as it has done for the past two years and will continue to do so when required. As with all large events multi-agency de-brief meetings are always held with the appropriate agencies and people present, it will be no different this time. I am also arranging separate discussions with the landowners and police and anything else at this point in time is premature.”

Cllr Knowles also dismissed the Tories’ claims about cancelled meetings. He said: “The July meeting was moved to September to discuss Local Government Re-organisation following the conclusion of resident consultation, the meetings rota was presented to, voted on (with no votes against) and agreed at full council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday (July 28) at HDC’s cabinet meeting Cllr Knowles also reiterated his sincere apologies to residents who were adversely affected by an illegal encampment at Wellington Place in the build-up to the Light and Life festival.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted the organisers of the event at Harborough Showground for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publishing.