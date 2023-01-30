Coronation party planners in Harborough can apply for a free road closure

Street party planners organising a Coronation event for King Charles III can apply for a free road closure.

Street party planners organising a Coronation event in Harborough can apply for a free road closure.

Leicestershire County Council is offering free road closure applications for street parties being held to mark the King’s Coronation on Saturday May 6.

The council says its decision will support villages and communities that want to celebrate the event.

The applications for temporary traffic orders usually cost between £400 and £650.

The deadline for applications is Friday March 31.

County council leader Nick Rushton said: “The Coronation of His Majesty the King will be an historic event for the country - and the county of Leicestershire.

"We want to help people to celebrate and encourage communities to come together to mark this special occasion, so we’ll be waiving road closure fees.

"However, if individuals or communities are planning an event, such as a street party, you will need to let us know in good time, so that the necessary arrangements can be put in place.”

So far, groups in Lutterworth, Syston, Castle Donington and Hugglescote are among communities which have applied for the traffic orders.

As well as the Coronation, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion across the weekend. The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country on Sunday May 7.

