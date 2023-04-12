The party will take place at Welland Park

A coronation party is set to be held in Welland Park.

The party in the park will be held on Sunday May 7 between 10am and 3.30pm to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The event, organised by Juliette Maher Events, will include live music, bars, food, hot drinks, stalls, and a fun dog show. For children there will also be a giant picnic and family friendly entertainment.

Entry is free.