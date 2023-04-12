News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
31 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
37 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
51 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Coronation party in the park to be held in Market Harborough

It will include a giant children’s picnic and fun dog show

By Laura Kearns
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST
The party will take place at Welland ParkThe party will take place at Welland Park
The party will take place at Welland Park

A coronation party is set to be held in Welland Park.

The party in the park will be held on Sunday May 7 between 10am and 3.30pm to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The event, organised by Juliette Maher Events, will include live music, bars, food, hot drinks, stalls, and a fun dog show. For children there will also be a giant picnic and family friendly entertainment.

Entry is free.

Most Popular

Click here for more details.

Related topics:CoronationMarket HarboroughCharles III