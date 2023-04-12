Coronation party in the park to be held in Market Harborough
It will include a giant children’s picnic and fun dog show
By Laura Kearns
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST
A coronation party is set to be held in Welland Park.
The party in the park will be held on Sunday May 7 between 10am and 3.30pm to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The event, organised by Juliette Maher Events, will include live music, bars, food, hot drinks, stalls, and a fun dog show. For children there will also be a giant picnic and family friendly entertainment.
Entry is free.
Click here for more details.