A 38-year-old Corby man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in a village near Market Harborough.

Henry Barry has been charged with one count of burglary from a property in Main Street, Sutton Bassett.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Henry Joseph Barry, of Whitworth Avenue, Corby, has been charged with one count of burglary, one count of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, one count of driving without insurance, and one count of possession of Class A drugs.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

“The charges relate to an incident on December 22, 2022, when a property was broken into in Main Street and a large quantity of jewellery was stolen.”