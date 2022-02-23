Jane Millington is launching a petition in a bid to stop two new houses being built by the company in Lutterworth.

Controversial schemes to knock down garages to build new homes in three Harborough district villages have been withdrawn.

Platform Housing Group had applied to Harborough District Council to carry out the under-fire blueprints in Fleckney, Great Glen and Church Langton.

But the Midlands housing association has now decided to consult the local communities before going any further.

Jane Millington is launching a petition in a bid to stop two new houses being built by the company in Lutterworth.

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer, Neighbourhoods and Operations at Platform Housing Group, said: “Following a meeting with councillors and Harborough District Council, we have made the decision to withdraw the plans we have submitted and carry out consultation with our customers and the local communities.”

But Platform chiefs are still set to go ahead with similar initiatives in Lubenham and Lutterworth.

And as we reported last Wednesday, resident Jane Millington is launching a petition in a bid to stop two new houses being built by the company in Lutterworth.

Jane, 71, is acting as she tries to stop the semi-detached properties being constructed by Platform yards from her home on Orchard Road.

The housing set-up is hoping to build the “affordable” houses after knocking down five lock-up garages on the site.

“I’ve already got a fair few signatures for my petition and residents here are right behind me.

“I’ll send the petition off to Harborough District Council because they’ll soon be deciding Platform’s planning application to build these houses,” said Jane, who has lived there for 39 years.

“We all just hope that councillors on the planning committee see sense, listen to what we have got to say about this and throw this scheme out because it’s wrong.”

Asked to respond, Steve Eaves, director of regeneration at Platform Housing Group, said: "We are sorry that a resident in Orchard Road is unhappy with this suggested development.

“We would like to reassure her that we are exploring options for additional parking spaces as part of the proposal, which is for a pair of semi-detached homes.”

He added: “Our plan has been submitted and we will be consulting with local neighbours.