Controversial 230-home development in north of Harborough district has been refused

A controversial housing development in the north of the Harborough district has been refused despite council recommendations it should get the green light.

The scheme would have seen a 70-bed care home built alongside 230 homes, but some feared the plan would “irreversibly damage” the area.

The plan, by Parker Strategic Land, looked to build the homes on land adjacent to Firs Road in Houghton On The Hill, but it was highly controversial. More than 100 objections to the scheme were raised ahead of a decision by Harborough District Council (HDC) this week.

The applicant said the 230 homes would include 10 self-build units on land east of the village, while a new GP surgery was also included alongside the proposed care home. The site itself was described as straddling the A47, but many concerns about the location were raised.

Speaking at HDC’s planning meeting on Tuesday (June 10), Houghton resident John Siddons said the plans were not appropriate “considering the size of the village, taking Houghton’s housing stock up 29 per cent from 800 to 1030. Nor is it sustainable considering the level of service provision.”

Both Houghton on the Hill and Hungarton parish councils voiced opposition too, with Houghton on the Hill Parish Council claiming the plan would increase “traffic flow” on single-track country lanes. Concerns that some roads linked to the scheme – such as Ingarsby Lane – have suffered a “number of fatal accidents in recent years” were raised by officials on Hungarton Parish Council.

Planning documents revealed 158 of the homes were planned for the northern area of the site, with the care home proposed for the same area. Provisions for a local store and potentially an additional smaller retail unit were also included. On the southern side, a total of 69 homes were provided for, which included 25-35 bungalows.

Residents were deeply worried about the proposals though. Luke O’Neil told the meeting: “The proposed development for 230 houses would irreversibly damage the open, rolling rural landscape, destroying Houghton’s natural boundaries. Ignoring it would send a clear message that local voices, evidence, and plans count for nothing.”

Going into the meeting, HDC had been recommended by its officers to approve the plans. However, the council rejected the application.