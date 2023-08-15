Market Harborough Post Office

Calls have been made for the DVLA not to withdraw from its Post Office contract amid fears it would ‘severely impact’ members of the Harborough community.

The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is set to end its contract with the Post Office on March 31, 2024, meaning residents including elderly and disabled motorists will be forced to renew their driving licences and pay vehicle tax online.

Older people are required to renew their licences every three years once they reach 70 years of age.

If the contract is not extended it could mean over-the-counter help could be removed, potentially affecting thousands of drivers.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles has written to the chief executive of the DVLA to raise concerns about the move.

He said: “I am concerned to hear rumours the DVLA is looking to withdraw from the Post Offices contract from April 2024.

“There has seemingly been little publicity regarding this rumoured move which, if true, could severely impact on numerous members of our community, including residents who rely on the Post Office for such things as car tax.

“Rural area Post Offices are already under pressure on a variety of fronts. I urge you not to withdraw from the contract as to do so has the potential to impact negatively on the Post Offices and their ability then to deliver other services.”

The DVLA says the quickest and easiest way to renew a driving license is online and digital services to tax vehicles are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They say they are unable to comment on details of any future contract but if changes are made to services these would be communicated to customers in advance.

A spokeswoman told the Harborough Mail: “The Post Office currently provide a limited range of DVLA’s services and an extension to the current contract has recently been agreed until March 31, 2024.