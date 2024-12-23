Concerns raised ahead of Fernie Hunt's Boxing Day meet near Harborough

The hunt at its Boxing Day event last year. Picture - Andrew Carpenter

Concerns have been raised over this year’s Boxing Day Fernie Hunt meet near Harborough.

While the Fernie Hunt’s traditional meet is popular among many residents, others in Great Bowden said they are once again anticipating ‘chaos’ on the roads at the annual event on Thursday (December 26).

Villager Simon Rogers claimed the hunt blocks the roads and ‘takes over’ the village square.

He said: “I did a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Leicestershire County Council and, to date, the hunt have never asked for permission nor asked the people of the community if we want the chaos on Boxing Day in our village.

“The large amounts of dog poo all over the village green and on the pavements is a health issue which is never picked up.”

He also said last year his visitors experienced shouting from hunt members as they struggled to access Mr Rogers’ driveway near the village green.

Mr Rogers has contacted Harborough District Council (HDC) which has liaised with Leicestershire County Council (LCC) – which looks after highways – on the matter.

HDC responded: “We have received a reply from Leicestershire County Council who are aware the hunt causes issues each year, blocking the centre of the village and essentially closing the roads.

“LCC advise they have tried to contact the organisers but failed to get any response or support in the past to help prepare for the event. Without the hunt organisers themselves contacting LCC direct, they are unable to make any arrangements regarding the roads.

“Without lawful closures in place, this is a matter for police to deal with when the roads become blocked at the time.”

Mr Rogers added: “I've informed the police and been to the station in Market Harborough to explain the village’s wishes, and they are happy to attend if roads are blocked by the hunt on Boxing Day. I also pointed out it's an offence not to have dogs under control on a highway, which they agreed.

“If the hunt simply found some manners and replied to the council and highways this could all be sorted out.”

Joint master of the Fernie Hunt Philip Cowen responded: “The event is carefully marshalled by a number of individuals that ensure all roads in the vicinity of the village green are kept open and flowing during the short time of the gathering on the green.

“It’s a light-hearted, social, festive occasion that’s been running for many years.”