Market Harborough businesses have raised concerns about shoplifting in the town.

Business owners were visited by Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles after saying at a recent council meeting they were worried about crime in the area.

Cllr Knowles said the authority is working with local partners including police through the Community Safety Partnership to reduce theft and other crime. The council also monitors CCTV footage of the town.

Cllr Knowles said: “The council is committed to keeping our streets safe across the Harborough district so businesses can trade in a happy, safe, environment. I would also strongly encourage any business that is the victim of a theft to report it to the police.”