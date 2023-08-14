News you can trust since 1854
Concerns raised about shoplifting in Market Harborough

Business owners have been visited by council leader Phil Knowles.
By Laura Kearns
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

Market Harborough businesses have raised concerns about shoplifting in the town.

Business owners were visited by Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles after saying at a recent council meeting they were worried about crime in the area.

Cllr Knowles said the authority is working with local partners including police through the Community Safety Partnership to reduce theft and other crime. The council also monitors CCTV footage of the town.

Cllr Knowles said: “The council is committed to keeping our streets safe across the Harborough district so businesses can trade in a happy, safe, environment. I would also strongly encourage any business that is the victim of a theft to report it to the police.”

Officers from the Community Safety Team will attend the next Harbs Collective meeting – which represents local businesses - in early September to answer any questions from businesses about crime.

