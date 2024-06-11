Concerned Harborough dad finds suspected asbestos material dumped in alleyway
René Butler was walking his daughter to school when he came across the crumbled material which was dumped in an alleyway between Meadow Street and Orchard Street.
Mr Butler said he ‘strongly suspected it was white asbestos cement panelling’.
Asbestos was commonly used as building material particularly through much of the 20th century. It was eventually banned after links were made between asbestos fibres and several diseases including some types of cancer.
He added: “Should this be picked up, more worryingly broken up, it will release asbestos fibres which are highly carcinogenic. It's critical nobody touches it.”
Mr Butler alerted Harborough District Council, who have since told the Mail: “We have moved quickly to make sure the asbestos is bagged up and the area has been made safe ready for removal by a specialist crew as soon as possible.
"Residents can report fly-tipping to us at [email protected]”