'Completely unacceptable': Harborough households receive Lib Dem flyers disguised as a local newspaper

Lib Dem's tabloid-style flyer

Households across Harborough district have received promotional Lib Dem flyers disguised as local newspapers.

Ahead of the general election tomorrow (Thursday July 4) promotional flyers titled the ‘Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Herald’ have been distributed to homes.

Similar tactics were used ahead of the last election, and have also been seen in other areas of the country by Lib Dem and Tory candidates.

It comes despite calls from journalists asking political parties not to use fake newspapers as part of election paraphernalia.

Earlier this year the Society of Editors called for the practice to end saying it "damages democracy and undermines public trust in both politics and the news media”.

Press regulator Impress also hit out at the ads, saying: "It is essential that the public are able to trust what they read… misleading the public with fake newspapers will only damage that trust”.

And a report by the Electoral Commission into campaigning in the 2019 election found voters were concerned about the use of misleading campaign techniques.

The Lib Dems said earlier this year that the tabloid format used by parties must be done in an appropriate way and called for them to be clearly identifiable as being from and paid for by the party.

Under the masthead after a long list of recipient villages are the words 'Free leaflet paid for and delivered by the Liberal Democrats.’– but the typeface used is the smallest anywhere on the so-called front page.

Harborough Mail editor Phil Hibble said: "This is completely unacceptable. At a glance it gives the impression that it is independent news produced by organisations like us - it is not. It is merely designed to try to hoodwink the public.

"We all know political parties like to push the boundaries during the general election campaign but this is a low blow."

"We wish to make clear that this has absolutely no connection with any local newspapers.”