A new community support group for anyone in the Harborough area who’s been affected by cancer is being launched on Wednesday night (October 20).

The new venture will be getting off the ground at Kibworth Cricket Club at 114 Fleckney Road, Kibworth Beauchamp, at 7.30pm.

And anybody in South Leicestershire who sadly has been touched by cancer either directly or indirectly is welcome to go along.

The support group aims to “provide an informal setting in which people who have been affected by cancer can meet others in similar situations.

“Whether you have/had cancer, or a friend/family member has cancer or you have sadly lost someone to cancer.

“We appreciate it can be a lonely time - and we hope to help people through that,” said a group spokeswoman.

“We aim to provide education talks as well as holistic approaches that people may benefit from.

“Over a cup of tea - or a drink from the bar - we hope that people can talk to others.

“Our new group is for the community.

“We plan to ask for feedback from group members as to what they hope to 'gain' from the group.”

The group will meet regularly the third Wednesday of every month after being launched this Wednesday.