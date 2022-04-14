Community scheme to cook up nutritious hot meals for people is being launched in Harborough

Alison Shakeshaft and Clare Skilling from Two Old Goats. Photo by Nick Osborne.

A trailblazing community scheme to cook up nutritious hot meals for people is being launched in Market Harborough on Saturday (April 16).

The pioneering project will get off the ground at the EcoVillage on Sat Mary’s Road.

The groundbreaking initiative will feature meals made from haricot beans grown in Leicestershire - and is the first of its kind in the country.

It’s set to come to fruition after Beth Lambert, co-founder of the EcoVillage, got together with Graham Willett, of Stanford Hall Community Supported Agriculture at Lutterworth.

They launched a year-long mission to grow and harvest haricot beans in the Community Farm at Stanford Hall.

The Two Old Goats, whose café is based at the EcoVillage, will now use the beans to create a range of meals to feed local people.

Beth said: “We know times are very tough for many people in the community at the moment and we also know the issues surrounding climate change aren’t going away.

“The EcoVillage is really excited to be involved in this project from many different angles,” she said.

“So it’s fantastic for us to bring together something that’s positively impactful for the environment and supports those in need in the community.”

The bold blueprint has involved collaborating with many sustainability-focused businesses, projects and schemes.

They include Market Harborough’s Jubilee Foodbank and the Mistry Kitchen, also based at the EcoVillage, as well as primary schools.

The scheme is also being backed by grant funding from Leicestershire County Council’s Sustainable Food Partnership and the Co-op.

“Taking a sustainable approach to food production and supporting regenerative farming methods right here in Leicestershire is at the heart of this project,” said Beth.

“We’ve welcomed pupils from Market Harborough C of E Primary School, who helped us to sow, harvest and even thresh the beans in preparation for being meal-ready!”

Alison Shakeshaft and Clare Skilling, from Two Old Goats, will now be creating “exciting dishes” every Wednesday at the EcoVillage, paid for in advance by other customers.

Co-founder Clare said: “We believe in nutritious food for all.

“So we are really excited to be sharing The Bean Project with our own local community.

“Serving beautiful and nutritious food to support good health for people who may be struggling in these very challenging times will be extremely rewarding.”

Beth Awdry, who helped found the EcoVillage alongside her fellow Beth, said: “It is really easy to donate a delicious dinner for someone locally.

“Grant funding has subsidised these meals so that we are able to offer a Pay It Forward individual meal for £3.50 – and alternatively £10 will feed a family of four.”

Beth Lambert added: “We’re delighted to have convinced the Two Old Goats to be part of this project and we can’t wait to see the project come full circle with people tucking into locally-grown, nutritious, hot dinners.

“We hope the community gets behind the project and spread the word - either by donating Pay It Forward meals or sharing the scheme with those that may benefit from it.”