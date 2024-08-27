Community raises a glass as new look Harborough village pub is revealed

The pub has reopened after extensive refurbishment.

A Harborough community has raised a glass during the unveiling of an extensive makeover at a popular village pub.

Locals in Church Langton gathered at the new look Langton Arms for its grand reopening at the weekend.

Led by general manager David Phillips, the pub underwent a significant upgrade which aims to create a “vibrant and welcoming space for the community”.

David said: "We're thrilled to unveil the new Langton Arms.

“This pub holds a special place in the hearts of many in Church Langton, and we wanted to ensure it continues to be a cornerstone of the community, offering a fantastic place to gather, relax, and enjoy delicious food and drinks."

Among the new features is the garden’s dining pergola to allow guests to enjoy the outdoors all year round.

The grand reopening on Saturday – known as LA Fest – included local stalls and live music. Profits from the event were donated to the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital.