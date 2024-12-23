Community projects across Harborough district awarded nearly £40,000 from new grant fund
The fund aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.
Each organisation demonstrated how their projects aligned with the council’s priorities which are community leadership to create a sense of pride in our place, promoting health and wellbeing and encouraging healthy life choices, creating a sustainable environment to protect future generations and supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy.
Harborough District Council’s Cabinet Sub Committee for Grants agreed, on December 17, to allocate £39,763 to:
- Kibworth Scout Group - £25,380 to build and set up a permanent outdoor education facility
- Kibworth Village Hall - £586 to replace and tile the main entrance steps
- Harborough Band - £8,795 to replace its current timpani, music stands and stand banners
- Harborough FM - £5,003 to purchase six new computers
It comes after seven other groups and projects from across the district received £66,000 from the new funding pot.
Council leader and chair of the cabinet sub committee for grants, Phil Knowles, said: “Each of these organisations and groups does so much to benefit our local communities. It is rewarding to learn about what these grants will enable them to achieve, and I am delighted that the council is able to give this money which supports their vital work.”
Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information and to apply for the Community Grant Fund.