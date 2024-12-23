Community projects across Harborough district awarded nearly £40,000 from new grant fund

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:57 GMT
Harborough District Council has awarded more grants from its Community Grant Fund.
Harborough District Council has awarded more grants from its Community Grant Fund.
Another four community projects will receive a total of nearly £40,000 from Harborough District Council’s £1million Community Grant Fund.

The fund aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.

Each organisation demonstrated how their projects aligned with the council’s priorities which are community leadership to create a sense of pride in our place, promoting health and wellbeing and encouraging healthy life choices, creating a sustainable environment to protect future generations and supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy.

Harborough District Council’s Cabinet Sub Committee for Grants agreed, on December 17, to allocate £39,763 to:

  • Kibworth Scout Group - £25,380 to build and set up a permanent outdoor education facility
  • Kibworth Village Hall - £586 to replace and tile the main entrance steps
  • Harborough Band - £8,795 to replace its current timpani, music stands and stand banners
  • Harborough FM - £5,003 to purchase six new computers

It comes after seven other groups and projects from across the district received £66,000 from the new funding pot.

Council leader and chair of the cabinet sub committee for grants, Phil Knowles, said: “Each of these organisations and groups does so much to benefit our local communities. It is rewarding to learn about what these grants will enable them to achieve, and I am delighted that the council is able to give this money which supports their vital work.”

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information and to apply for the Community Grant Fund.

