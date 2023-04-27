Community manager retires after helping transport people around Harborough for nearly 30 years

Sandy Handley joined VASL in January 1994 and has managed the transport scheme ever since. The scheme recruits and provides volunteer drivers to get people in the local community to hospital, health and social appointments using their own cars.

Maureen O’Malley, VASL charity manager, said: “It really is the end of an era now that Sandy is retiring, she really is going to be missed by all of the volunteers, clients and staff. Sandy has been so dedicated to her job and has gone above and beyond to help the people in her community. We do wish her a very long and happy retirement.”