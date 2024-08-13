Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who calls Harborough his ‘universe’ has been made homeless after receiving a shock bill for his late mother’s mortgage debt.

Keith Squibbs has been living in a Travelodge for the past three weeks after he was evicted from the home he inherited from his mother Elizabeth, in Weston by Welland.

Elizabeth had taken out a lifetime mortgage in 2005 for £55,000, and an equity release arrangement and mounting interest charges meant the debt spiralled to some £380,000, which Keith was unexpectedly hit with following her death in 2021.

He said: “It was the shock of my life. I thought it was a scam at first so I checked and realised it was legitimate. They sent me a contract two weeks later– there was no paperwork in the house.”

Keith hopes to get surgery to correct his neck condition once he is settled in a place to live.

During ongoing legal battles and numerous complications, Keith developed a neck injury resulting in him unable to lift his head.

He said the condition – which he hopes to have corrected later this year – ‘impacted his whole existence’ on top of the downward spiral of events.

The 58-year-old also suffers from deep vein thrombosis which can result in skin loss, putting him at constant risk of infection.

After his eviction, Keith sought help from North Northamptonshire Council, the authority covering Weston by Welland, which offered him a room in shared accommodation with up to 10 others. But, due to his medical issues, Keith turned it down, feeling it would not be appropriate.

And Keith, whose Great Bowden-born father was a respected businessman, and who cannot drive due to his condition, does not want to live too far from the town.

He said: “It’s my universe. I know where everything is and makes it easy to get around since I can’t drive and there’s little to no public transport in small villages. It’d be impractical to move too far since my doctors are here and all my hospital appointments are at Leicester General.”

Keith did appeal to Harborough District Council which said it could not help despite his family ties and him being registered with a number of services in the town.

Instead, he was forced to sell all his family possessions, including two cars, to fund temporary accommodation – costing him around £600 a week – while he seeks an alternative living solution.

Paul Quinn and Serina Leeanne, who run Quinn’s House Clearances, have launched an online fundraiser for Keith after helping him clear the house of the family’s possessions.

Keith said: “I didn’t ask them to do this, they’ve just gone off and done it out of concern. I’ve been amazed at the pair of them and how they have taken to helping me.”

The fundraiser has already doubled its initial target of £1,000 since its launch four days ago.

He added: “I’m amazed at how generous people are and all the messages I’ve had have been absolutely wonderful and left me quite emotional.

“There are good people out there and it can help you get through anything, it gives you a bit more fight. Nobody has to leave a message or donate, so they’re doing it out of the goodness of their hearts and I’m actually quite gobsmacked most of them probably haven’t met me.

“It’s really very much appreciated.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-quinn-558 to donate to the fundraiser.