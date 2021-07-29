Community comes together to help clean up one of Harborough’s most popular parks

More than two dozen people of all ages have banded together to help clean up one of Market Harborough’s most prominent and popular parks.

Set up by Sustainable Harborough Community mums, dads and youngsters gathered on Sunday to pick up bag after bag of rubbish scattered across Welland Park.

The public-spirited citizens were supported by Harborough District Council chairman Cllr Stephen Bilbie, South Leicestershire Litter Wombles and Market Harborough Environment Group.

“We gathered up so many bags of rubbish from Welland Park and the surrounding streets.

“Just under 30 people worked together to clear litter and get to know each other in the first Sustainable Harborough Community gathering,” said a group spokeswoman.

Sustainable Harborough Community has about 100 members and is growing all the time.

They work alongside environmental groups and other “concerned” people locally in a bid to “effect change at an individual, local, national and international level”.