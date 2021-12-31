Community charity gives Harborough theatre group the best possible start to 2022

Ricky Davey, Mark Osbourn, Provincial Grand Primo Robert Tustin and Phil McKnight of The Northamptonshire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes with Amber McKnight of Spotlight Theatre Company (formally known as Harborough Youth Theatre). PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A long-established community-focused charity has given a flourishing Market Harborough theatre group the best possible start to 2022 by topping up their coffers.

The Northamptonshire Province of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, led by Provincial Grand Primo Robert Tustin, have put the town’s Spotlight Theatre Company well and truly centre stage.

Affectionately known as the Buffs, the Buffaloes are set to celebrate their landmark 200th anniversary in 2022 as they can trace their history all the way back to 1822.

The fraternal organisation’s Northamptonshire Province has been waging a dedicated fundraising mission over the last few months.

And its enthusiastic members have raked in an impressive £5,000 for excellent local causes.

The Buffaloes have now handed over half of the money to the Spotlight Theatre Company (previously known as The Youth Theatre).

Spotlight’s thrilled Sarah McKnight said: “We are so grateful to the Buffaloes for their generosity and support.

“After a challenging couple of years due to Covid it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“And the new donation has allowed us to buy some new microphones for use in our productions.”

The Spotlight Theatre Company have recently revealed their new logo as they gear up to make a real splash in 2022.

They are now preparing to stage their annual family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk at Welland Park Academy Theatre in Market Harborough.

The group will be putting on the much-loved panto from Saturday January 22 to Saturday January 29 at the Welland Park Road secondary school.