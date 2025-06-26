Community Awards: Do you know someone who has made a valuable contribution to the Harborough district?

Do you know someone who has made a valuable contribution to Harborough? PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

People are invited to nominate individuals, groups and businesses who make a valuable contribution to the Harborough district for a special award.

Anyone can nominate voluntary and community groups, charities, volunteers, individuals, or partnerships for specific awards to recognise and thank them publicly under the Harborough District Council's Community Awards scheme.

This year - the second year of the awards - will see the introduction of two new categories: a ‘Workplace Impact’ category to recognise individuals that go above and beyond their formal role to make a meaningful difference in their community; and a Business-Community Impact of the Year Award supported by Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

The categories for 2025 are:

Voluntary and Community Group of the Year

Young Person of the Year (11-18yrs)

Volunteer of the Year (19-59yrs)

Volunteer of the Year (age 60+yrs)

The Citizenship Cup (replacing the Special Recognition Award)

Stronger Together: Workplace Impact (new award)

Business-Community Impact of the Year Award (new award)

A small judging panel consisting of council officers and local organisations will choose a shortlist of nominees who will be invited to the evening awards ceremony, where the finalists will be thanked publicly and the winners and runners-up will be announced. Harborough District’s Youth Council will choose a shortlist of nominees for the Young Person of the Year award.

Cat Hartley, director of communities at Harborough District Council, said: “There are so many individuals and groups across the Harborough District who give their own time to their communities by volunteering. Please take a look at the criteria for these awards and nominate a person or group that you feel deserves to be recognised publicly.”

Dr Gareth Thomas, president of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: "Across Harborough district, we see local enterprises not only creating jobs and driving economic growth but also giving back—whether through fundraising, volunteering, mentoring or sponsoring vital local initiatives. This award celebrates those businesses that go the extra mile to make a lasting, positive impact where it matters most - right here in our community."

The awards event will take place in October 2025 in Lutterworth and attendance will be by invitation only. Details of the individual awards and criteria and how to nominate an individual or group are available on the council’s website at: www.harborough.gov.uk/communityawards25