Harborough District Council has released a statement after event organisers publicly declared the event.

Concerns have been raised that an upcoming Christian Convention could cause major disruption in Harborough.

The event, hosted at Harborough Showground, is expected to bring between 500 and 600 caravans, with around 2,000 visitors to the town on Saturday July 22 through to Thursday.

Reports following a similar event held in Rutland in 2021, which described road disruption, intimidation and calls for police reinforcement, have prompted fears among the community. According to the article, no application was submitted to Rutland County Council which meant security and regulation reviews were not carried out.

This year, however, Harborough District Council has confirmed the authority and its partner agencies were made aware of the event.

A spokesperson said: “In the run up to the event, the organisers have been working with the showground itself and local agencies – including the council, Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue and the highways department at Leicestershire County Council – to ensure that the event runs as safely and smoothly as possible.”

There has been some speculation regarding an email circulated among councillors, confirming preparations were being made between agencies and the showground, but which was censored from the public.

Former district council leader Cllr Phil King, whose business query prompted the council’s email, said: “I don’t understand why this information is being hidden from residents and businesses.

“I have no problem with this convention taking place, so long as appropriate measures are in place to cope with the expected volume of people and traffic.

“It’s very important that we reassure our local communities and taxpayers about this and what measures are in place to deal with any upsurge in anti-social behaviour.

I have immediately requested that this sharing-ban be overturned and information be issued to local residents, businesses and parish councils so that they can make all necessary preparations.”

The council has since responded that the confidentiality was due to requests by partner agencies.

A spokesman for the showground told the Mail he had personally been in touch with businesses and retailers to discuss the event.

“It’s good everybody knows about it so they can plan for it. If retailers don’t know the event is happening, they can’t prepare for that increase in footfall and then panic sets in.

“As a tourist attraction, the showground is responsible for holding a minimum of 12 events a year in order for it to benefit the local economy. People need to realise that events like this have advantages for the community and that’s what the showground is here for.”

In response to concerns over disruption, he added: “I think that those running it have learned from past mistakes and this year they’ve got around 100 stewards on site, extra toilets and rubbish bins, and they’re putting in a lot of effort to make sure it runs very well. Everyone can be prepared for the retail aspect of it and I can confirm there’s no alcohol on site.