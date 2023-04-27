Community allotment in Broughton Astley can now grow in strength thanks to welcome donation

A community allotment in Broughton Astley can now grow in strength thanks to a welcome donation.

The Broughton Astley Volunteer Group has received £4,000 from the Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, which has recently distributed over £20,000 from its Community Foundation to local good causes.

And members know exactly what they are going to do with the money.

Society CEO Colin Fyfe, Mark Barber and Lainie Whatsize from Broughton Astley Volunteer Group and Society senior marketing manager Guy Bennett.

Mark Barber from Broughton Astley Volunteer Group said: “The funding from the Society has allowed our group to forge ahead with the community allotment.

"Last year the backbreaking transformation of a neglected plot was undertaken, this year with spring upon us we made our first purchase of material, and now, one work party later, we are inviting members of our group to start planting. The HRBS donation is truly the birth of the Broughton Astley Volunteer Group Community Allotment.”

Hinckley and Rugby’s chief executive Colin Fyfe said: “The Society’s Community Foundation enables us to share our profits and provide substantial financial support to important local charities every year.

"These charities are in our neighbourhood and are relied upon by so many local people, therefore we are eager to see what they will achieve with our support in the coming year.”

The Society’s Community Foundation was launched in March 2022 to help local charities tackle important social issues facing their communities by providing financial donations and practical support where needed.