Eddie and the Gold Tops

A 1960s inspired comedy is heading to Naseby.

Badapple Theatre Company is bringing ‘Eddie and the Gold Tops’ to the village hall on Sunday April 23 at 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Songs and music in the show are by Sony award-winning Jez Lowe, and it tells the tale of a milkman who turns into a pop star.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “It's a guaranteed giggle and offers the chance to find the best new theatre in the most unexpected of places.”