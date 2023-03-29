News you can trust since 1854
Comedy with music from Sony award-winner heads to Naseby

It’s on April 23

By Laura Kearns
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:31 BST
Eddie and the Gold Tops
A 1960s inspired comedy is heading to Naseby.

Badapple Theatre Company is bringing ‘Eddie and the Gold Tops’ to the village hall on Sunday April 23 at 7pm.

Songs and music in the show are by Sony award-winning Jez Lowe, and it tells the tale of a milkman who turns into a pop star.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “It's a guaranteed giggle and offers the chance to find the best new theatre in the most unexpected of places.”

Click here to book.

