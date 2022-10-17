The comedy festival will return next year

A popular comedy festival is set to return to Harborough district.

The Leicester Comedy Festival Big Weekend will take place in February 2023 and see acts perform at different venues across the district.

And Harborough District Council is calling on venues, individuals, community groups, businesses, schools, and budding comedians to get in touch and take part.

Support, advice and marketing will be provided for those who have not been involved before.

Council leader Cllr Phil King said: “The Harborough Big Weekend has become a favourite event in the district, as an extension of the Leicester Comedy Festival, and we are keen for it to remain a date in the diary to enjoy comedy in some great venues, including our very own Harborough Indoor Market, as well as the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth.”

And Comedy Festival chief executive Laura Arends added: “We are delighted to be working again with Harborough District Council to bring the Leicester Comedy Festival Big Weekend to Harborough district. As we celebrate 30 years of Leicester Comedy Festival, and five years of The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival, it’s brilliant comedy events will be happening in venues across Harborough district in this special anniversary year.”

While the Leicester Comedy Festival takes place throughout February, the event in Harborough will run from February 16 to February 20.

Email marketing and events manager Gail Bates for more details.

Advertisement